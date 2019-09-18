President Trump has announced that Robert C. O'Brien will be the new National Security Advisor. He announced his decision Wednesday morning in a tweet.

O'Brien is currently the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. He is replacing John Bolton, who was relieved of his duty as National Security Advisory recently after disagreeing with the president's policies.

Other candidates that were considered for the job included Fred Fleitz, Bolton's former chief of staff and a former CIA analyst; Rick Waddell, former deputy national security adviser; Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, undersecretary for nuclear security at the Department of Energy and Keith Kellogg, Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser.Trump announced his list of top candidates Tuesday.

Trump's announcement about O'Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser's post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser.

This is a developing story and will be updated.