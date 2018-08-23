President Donald Trump is going a different direction in his fight with the NFL over player protests during the national anthem.

Trump is now pressuring ESPN to televise the anthem during its Monday Night Football broadcasts this season. He announced Wednesday he has started a petition to get the network to show The Star Spangled Banner.

In an email to supporters announcing the petition, Trump called ESPN's decision "spineless."

"If 'America' is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?" Trump wrote.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro told reporters last week the network has not aired the national anthem live during its Monday night broadcasts in the past and does not plan to change in 2018 — although he added plans could be altered based on newsworthiness.

In his email, Trump denounced ESPN's decision as a "spineless surrender to the politically correct liberal mob."

Trump also blasted ESPN and the NFL at his rally Tuesday night in West Virginia.

“You’re proud of our country, you’re proud of our history, and unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag,” Trump told the crowd.

