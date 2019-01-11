President Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, has declared himself a resident of Florida.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the president filed a “declaration of domicile” last month saying his Mar-a-Lago Club resort property in Palm Beach will be his permanent residence.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded saying, "Good riddance. It’s not like Trump paid taxes here anyway... He’s all yours, Florida."

The president had confirmed that he's making the change on Twitter, saying he cherishes New York and its people "but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

The Times, which was first to report Trump’s residence change, cites documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court as saying that he had made the switch in late September from New York City to Palm Beach. First lady Melania Trump also changed her residence to the South Florida town in an identical document.

“I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the document the president filed says, referring to Trump Tower. The skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan has been his primary residence since he moved-in in 1983.

Other homes listed in an attachment include the White House address, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and his weekend-getaway private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

