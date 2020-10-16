Trump campaign raises $248 million in September

The amount was more than the president raised the month before, but less than the record $383 million Joe Biden hauled in.

President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republicans raised $247.8 million in September — better than the month before, but still lagging far behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who raised $383 million over the same stretch.

Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and its joint fundraising committees finished the month with $251.4 million cash on hand — dramatically less than the $432 million Biden reported having in the bank just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh nonetheless insists the president is hitting the “final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election.”