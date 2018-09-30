A powerful typhoon was ripping through Japan on Sunday and authorities were warning people to brace for heavy winds and rain in areas that include those devastated by a previous storm.

Many flights were canceled at major airports throughout Japan, including Tokyo's Narita and Haneda, as Typhoon Trami approached. The storm destroyed power lines on the southwestern islands of Okinawa on Saturday.

In its projected course are regions hit earlier this month by Typhoon Jebi, which caused landslides, floods and shuttered a major airport. The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years, Jebi caused 11 deaths in and around Osaka.

Trami was expected to hit Tokyo late Sunday, and slam northern Japan on Monday.

In July, heavy rain in western Japan killed 221 people, setting off landslides and flooding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.