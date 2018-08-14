LONDON — London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating the crash outside of Parliament as a terrorist incident.

Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning rush hour.

He is in custody. No one else was in the car, which is being searched at the scene of the accident.

Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

An unnamed eyewitness told British broadcaster the BBC that the driver "drove at speed" toward the barriers and that his actions looked deliberate.

Britain's capital has been subject to a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In June 2017, seven people were killed and dozens injured when three men — eventually shot and killed by police — rammed pedestrians with a car at London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market. The Islamic State militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also in June last year, a British man drove a van into Muslim worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque, in north London. A man who had earlier collapsed near the scene died. British investigators concluded the man had developed an extremist hatred of Muslims.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured during a bombing attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017. The Islamic State group claimed the 22-year-old British perpetrator of Libyan descent as on of its own.

Three people — a police officer and two civilians — were killed and dozens wounded by a lone attacker near Britain's Parliament in London in March last year. The attacker was shot and killed by police. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

