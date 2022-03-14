Rocket manufacturing plant in Arkansas helping Ukrainian defenses

Aerospace and defense professionals in Camden, Arkansas are working on some of the arms systems Ukraine is using to defend itself.

CAMDEN, Ark. — While many Americans are looking for ways to show support for Ukraine amid conflict, some Arkansans are already helping the nation defend itself more directly. This comes as local aerospace and defense professionals in Camden work on some of the arms systems Ukraine is using to defend itself.

Governor Asa Hutchinson explained Monday at Southern Arkansas University Tech today, “We are supplying materials that make a difference to protect lives.”

The governor spoke alongside Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston as the leaders shared their gratitude for "rocket nation."

“We can be proud in knowing that south Arkansas, and our state, and rocket nation, has a hand in protecting freedom around the world and protecting those people who serve it,” Preston said.

Beyond political recognition, Arkansans like University of Central Arkansas Professor Kateryna Pitchford shared her appreciation and pride for the local defense work with her family still in Ukraine.

“The first time I got notification on my cell phone that missiles from Camden were going to be going to Ukraine through Poland I sent that notification to all my family and friends saying we're helping you here in Arkansas.”

As she got the chance today to thank workers personally for Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Workers Appreciation Day.

“It just was important to me to address today the people who work and live in Camden every day because they make a big difference in saving lives every day,” she added.

At Monday’s event, Hutchinson also emphasized the aerospace and defense industry’s impact on Arkansas. “It's a big part of our economy but it’s also a growing sector because of the importance of these defensive armaments across the globe.”

Hutchinson also said the schedule for the production of these defense systems has picked up as he understands demand is expected to increase amid intensifying conflict overseas.