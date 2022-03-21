Body of filmmaker Brent Renaud back in Arkansas following death in Ukraine

Renaud's body was flown back from Ukraine into the Clinton International Airport.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, March 21, the body of Little Rock filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud has made it's way back to Arkansas.

Renaud's body was flown back from Ukraine into the Clinton International Airport.

Renaud was killed by Russian forces outside the capital of Kyiv Sunday, March 13, according to police in Ukraine.

The 50-year-old filmmaker was reportedly killed when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car he was inside of. Renaud was in Ukraine filming refugees fleeing the area, according to the Associated Press.

Renaud's body was escorted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Little Rock Police Department and Combat Vets Association.

His visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, in The Great Hall "Gym" at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26 in the sanctuary at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation: P.O. Box 7788, Little Rock, AR 72217. Arrangements are under the direction of RuebelFuneralHome.com

Body of filmmaker Brent Renaud back in Arkansas 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Brent Renaud's family launched the Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation to honor Brent's legacy of storytelling through journalism.