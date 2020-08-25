Democrat touts support for Trump at Republican convention

Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones said Trump has backed initiatives for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and criminal justice reform.

WASHINGTON — A Black Democratic lawmaker in Georgia’s state legislature says he’s supporting President Donald Trump because they've made improvements benefiting the Black community.

During the opening night of Republicans’ convention Monday, state Rep. Vernon Jones said “all hell broke loose” when he announced his support for Trump. But Jones said he stands by his decision in part because Trump has backed initiatives including increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), criminal justice reform and “the most inclusive economy ever.“

Jones says, “The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation” on which they’ve toiled. He added, “Black voices are becoming more woke and louder than ever.”