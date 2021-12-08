Watch: Road rager throws hammer at driver’s windshield, sheriff’s office says

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies near Seattle say an alleged road rage driver is in custody after a crime caught on a dash camera video.
The incident happened on July 27th in King County, Washington.
The sheriff’s office posted video of the incident on its Facebook page, saying the suspect began honking at the victim on a nearby interstate. The victim then exited the freeway, trying to avoid a confrontation, but the Jeep driver soon cut them off.
The Jeep’s driver can be seen getting out and then throwing a hammer into the other driver’s windshield before making an illegal u-turn and speeding away.
Investigators say the video helped them identify the suspect, who was later found already in custody in another county. They say the man was already wanted on multiple felonies and should now “be off our roads for some time.”