A quick-thinking Transportation Security Officer jumped into action when a bag started to spontaneously smoke on the x-ray belt in Savannah, South Carolina.

On surveillance video, TSA Lead Officer Darrell Wade is seen grabbing a smoking bag from the security area at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on July 20 and moving it to a safe area away from people.

Officers at the checkpoint notified local law enforcement officers, who immediately responded and found that the item was a malfunctioning vape battery.

