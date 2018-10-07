Forty-five years after her death, California police are using Twitter to share the story of an 11-year-old girl's unsolved murder, in hopes of gaining new information that might help solve her case.

Linda O'Keefe was last seen alive on July 6, 1973 while she was walking home from summer school, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Her body was found the next day. No arrests were ever made.

Now, new DNA technology has helped police create a sketch of her suspected killer.

Police partnered with Parabon NanoLabs to predict the killer's physical traits, such as eye color, hair color and skin color. Authorities have released a photo of what the killer might have looked like at the time of O'Keefe's death, as well as an age progressed version showing what he may look like today.

The photos were released Saturday, on the 45 year anniversary of O'Keefe's death.

“But now, 45 yrs later, I have a voice again. And I have something important to say. There is a new lead in my case: a face. A face that comes from DNA that the killer left behind. It’s technology that didn’t exist back in 1973, but it might change everything today.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/GsZClKFwPj — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 7, 2018

The sketches were preceded by a series of tweets, accompanied by the hashtag #LindasStory, that covered in real-time the last hours of Linda's life through her eyes.

The first tweet went out Friday, on the anniversary of the day Linda disappeared. The series ended on Saturday morning at the time her body was found.

“Hi. I’m Linda O’Keefe (or Linda ANN O’Keefe, if I’m in trouble with my mom). Forty-five years ago today, I disappeared from Newport Beach. I was murdered and my body was found in the Back Bay. My killer was never found. Today, I’m going to tell you my story.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/G25n2IppZb — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

In the tweets, "Linda" recounts the events leading up to her disappearance, and provides details about her life and personality. She loved science class, cats, playing piano and was "really good at spelling."

“Time for first period. Here we go. School isn’t really my thing. I get Bs. Cs. A couple of Ds. And I *hate* doing my homework. I’m not too fond of school in general, I guess. But – not to brag – I’m really good at spelling. And I love science class.” #LindasStory — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

“I love the piano. Before I had piano lessons, I would go to the Hammond Organ Studio in my neighborhood and play their organs and pianos for hours at a time. I also love painting and crafts. My mom says I’m ‘artistically inclined’.” #LindasStory — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

"Linda's" tweets also include details about her appearance and her actions on the day of her disappearance.

“I’m wearing a dress today… It’s white, with light blue flowers on it, and dark blue trim. My mom made it. She makes a lot of my clothes, and my sisters’ clothes. She’s really good at sewing, and we don’t have a lot of money for fancy store outfits anyhow.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/9sucqJsnGg — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

“Along with my homemade dress, I’m wearing dark blue tennis shoes with white trim, and thick white ankle socks. My hair used to be shorter, but now it is long and brown, and I am wearing it in a ponytail today.” #LindasStory — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

While she usually rode her bike to and from school, on that day she had been dropped off. While waiting to use the school phone to call her mother for a ride home, Linda went outside. Her friends later described seeing a turquoise van stopped next to her as she walked.

“Usually, I ride my bike to school. The ride home is easy, because it’s almost all downhill. But today, I got a ride to school, so no bike. I’m going to call my mom and see if she’ll pick me up, so I don’t have to walk home.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/xAouON1DrC — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

“A turquoise van is driving up Harbor View Road. Brenda (who has turned around started skipping backwards now) will later tell the police that the van stops next to me a couple times as I’m walking along, but she’s too far away to hear if anyone talks to me.” #LindasStory — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

Linda then called her mother, but was told to walk home because she was busy. Witnesses describe seeing her with a turquoise van once again. This time, Linda is seen talking to the driver.

“The van is parked along the curb, just before the intersection of Marguerite and Inlet Drive. The front passenger door is open, and I’m standing right beside it. Jannine will remember that she sees the driver: a man, white, in his mid-20s or early 30s.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/Q2A1mTSyYp — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 6, 2018

After not hearing from Linda for three hours, her mom begins to call her friends and neighbors, but no one has seen her. The O'Keefe family gets into their two cars and begins searching for their daughter. They check the local Youth Center and the community church. before returning home.

In a tweet, "Linda" says "Everyone returns home. Everyone but me, that is."

“Everyone returns home. Everyone but me, that is.” #LindasStory — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 7, 2018

Linda O'Keefe was officially reported missing by her parents at 6:42 p.m. Police joined the effort to search for the four-foot-tall girl with long brown hair and blue eyes.

“Officers are searching everywhere. Back then, there were vacant fields south of Pacific View and east of Marguerite. They search the fields, the reservoir, the neighborhoods, the streets. Nothing.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/zgdl0JfPvr — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 7, 2018

“Officers are searching Fashion Island. The Back Bay. On foot. By car. By helicopter. Jeeps are used in the places the patrol cars can’t get to. Still… nothing.” #LindasStory pic.twitter.com/9LNk8LQ9Et — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) July 7, 2018

That night, a woman in the bluffs above Back Bay heard a voice saying "Stop, you're hurting me." A man found Linda's body a couple hundred yards away from the woman's house the next morning.

Newport Beach Police ended their story with a video about Linda's case and the number to the cold case tip line. Response to the the department's tweets have been largely positive. Many praised the way the department presented Linda's story. In the days since the tweets were published, the department told ABC News that it has received some new tips.

In a tweet, they said they "hope that this is the last anniversary of Linda's death where we don't know who her killer is."

Didn’t expect a 45 year old story to be so riveting and so emotional. Important work by @NewportBeachPD — Ruth K. (@Kobyusa) July 7, 2018

Great job Newport Beach PD for taking a different approach to solve a case! I hope your Dedication pays back 🙏👍 — IsabellaSammy (@SammitoJr) July 8, 2018

The entire series of tweets has been compiled into a Twitter moment here.

Anyone with information on Linda's murder is encouraged to call the Newport Beach police department's Cold Case Tip Line at 949-644-3669.

