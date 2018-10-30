BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead Tuesday shortly after being moved to a high-security prison in West Virginia, the Associated Press confirmed.

The 89-year-old was moved to USP Hazelton earlier in the day. Hazelton is a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Sources told the Boston Globe that a "fellow inmate with Mafia ties" is currently being investigated in connection with Bulger's death.

Bulger's attorney declined to comment to the Boston Herald, pending notification by the Bureau of Prisons.

Once one of America's most wanted fugitives, Bulgers had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City. Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders.

