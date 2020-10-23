Who do you think won the final presidential debate?

The last debate before the election comes as more than 44 million people have already cast their ballots.

The final presidential debate took place in Nashville Thursday. It was the last debate before the election and came as more than 44 million people have already casted their ballots.

The debate was moderated by NBC News White House correspondent and "Weekend TODAY" co-host Kristen Welker. Welker released the six topics for the debate last week through the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. The topics were “Fighting COVID-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security,” and “Leadership.”

After meeting in perhaps the most cacophonous debate in modern history the first go-round, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden are faced off with a new microphone policy this time.

That's because the Commission on Presidential Debates announced leading up to the debate that Trump and Biden would each have their microphone cut off while the other delivered an opening two-minute answer to each of six debate topics.

The debate was one of the last high-profile opportunities for the president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign. Some Trump advisers urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping that Biden would get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes.