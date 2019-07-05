Andrew Yang
Born: January 13, 1975
Birthplace: Schenectady, NY
Age on Inauguration Day: 46
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: yang2020.com
Education: Brown University (Bachelor’s degree in economics); Columbia University (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Corporate attorney; Startup entrepreneur
Public office: None
Personal: Yang and his wife, Evelyn, have two children. Yang says one of their sons has autism.
Life and career:
- Former CEO of Venture for America. The company says it helps promote entrepreneurship by connecting college graduates with startups so they can learn how they can do it, too.
- Former CEO of Manhattan GMAT, a test preparation company
- Acknowledged twice by the Obama White House -- once as a "Champion of Change" in 2012 and as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship in 2015.
- Yang’s central campaign platform is a Universal Basic Income in which every American adult would be paid $1,000 per month by the government. Yang says this money is necessary as more workers are expected to lose their jobs to automation.
- Parents immigrated from Taiwan in the 1960s, but met in graduate school in the U.S.
Sources: CNN; Ballotpedia; Yang campaign website; Venture For America; Wall Street Journal; The White House; Fast Company