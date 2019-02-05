Sen. Michael Farrand Bennet

Born: November 28, 1964

Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Age on Inauguration Day: 56

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website:  

Education: Wesleyan University (Bachelor’s degree in history); Yale Law School (Juris Doctor)

Public office: Denver School Superintendent (2005-2009); U.S. Senator from Colorado (2009-present)

Personal: Bennet and his wife, Susan, have three children.

Life and career:

Sources: Britannica.com; Congress.gov; KUSA; Rocky Mountain News; On The Issues; Denver Post; Politico; Huffington Post; The Hill