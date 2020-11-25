Overpass designed for wildlife is reducing crashes on busy interstate in northern Utah

It's protecting both the animals and the drivers.

These days, it's not uncommon to see a moose, a bobcat or a bear walking over cars on the highway. Yes, you read that correctly.

In fact, it's actually part of the plan along the busy Interstate 80 in Utah, not far from Salt Lake City.

Back in 2018, the Utah Department of Transportation opened a $5 million overpass across six lanes of the highway as part of an effort to reduce crashes between cars and animals. It was the state's first project like this.

The DOT and researchers at Utah State University have been monitoring the new system ever since. And, it appears to be working remarkably well.

For two years, the Parleys Canyon Wildlife Overpass has allowed critters to stroll and sprint across I-80 without having to worry about the fast cars down below. The overpass is covered in rocks and logs to make the animals feel right at home, and it's got high fencing to make sure they don't accidentally tumble off.

State workers just have one message to people: "Please keep off of this overpass." This bridge is for wildlife only. Humans are gonna have to find alternate routes.

