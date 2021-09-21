Willie Garson of 'Sex and the City' dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on HBO's "Sex and the City" and its two spinoff films, has died. He was 57.
PEOPLE confirmed the news, saying he died following a short illness and was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Garson's son posted a tribute on Instagram, calling his dad the "toughest and funniest and smartest person" he's known.
"I love you so much papa," Nathen Garson wrote. "Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own."
