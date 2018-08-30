The night before a deadly crash in Scranton, as homicide suspect John W. Jenkins told two Pennsylvania state troopers, he and his girlfriend Tammy Fox wanted to smoke crack.

Jenkins didn't want Fox to leave their home and buy a smoking pipe from a store, and without a suitable substitute around, he allegedly turned to his girlfriend's car for a makeshift pipe.

"Hacking away," he recently told police from a jail cell, he tried to pry tubing from the Hyundai Sonata for the pipe.

The next day, Fox, 38, crashed her Sonata into a tree off Pine Street in Scranton. She was killed.

During a Tuesday interrogation at the Lackawanna County jail, troopers detailed in court records, Jenkins stated his girlfriend had been "driving him crazy."

Jenkins, 39, of Scranton, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of criminal homicide in Fox's death. He remains jailed, awaiting a September court hearing.

"The defendant used a cutting tool to sever more than one of the brake lines in the victim's vehicle," Pennsylvania state police said in court documents, "which resulted in the victim dying from multiple blunt force trauma in a fatal motor vehicle crash."

Jenkins told troopers that, the night before the crash, they were smoking crack together. He grabbed a metal and U-shaped object from under the hood of Fox's Sonata, then tried to cut anything from underneath the car that could be used as a pipe for smoking.

Jenkins also conceded he has no working knowledge of cars.

When he cut the brake lines, he saw how small the hole was, but thought she wouldn't be able to smoke through it. He told troopers he knew he'd cut through the car's metal brake lines.

The morning of the crash, which happened around 10 a.m., Jenkins recalled telling Fox to leave and to get the "(expletive) away from him" because she was "driving him crazy."

While Fox was driving west on Pine Street, her car crossed North Washington Avenue and struck a tree after accelerating. The car hit two parked vehicles as well.

A witness told troopers the Sonata appeared to be going 50 to 60 miles per hour before the impact.

The brake lights were flicking on and off, the witness recalled, but the car never slowed down.

Investigators who examined the car determined the following:

The emergency brake was activated and remained in the "up" position

Both rear wheels appeared to rotate freely

No airbags were deployed in the crash

The brake fluid reservoir appeared empty

Three out of four brake lines coming out of the brake reservoir were cut; one appeared to be crimped

Fox was taken from the crash scene to Geisinger hospital, where an emergency room physician pronounced her dead.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland classified the death a homicide.

Near the end of Jenkins' interview with troopers, court records said, he admitted he killed Fox and that he should be arrested.

Troopers said, "the defendant disclosed that it had to be him and couldn't have been anyone else."

