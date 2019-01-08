Former professional wrestling great Harley Race died Thursday afternoon at the age of 76, his Twitter account said. The Hall of Famer died of lung cancer complications, WWE said in a statement.

WWE also tweeted that it's "saddened to learn" of Race's passing. It shared a photo gallery on Twitter too remembering the man who to this day, only a handful of WWE stars can claim to have won more World Heavyweight Championships than.

Race was an eight-time NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) world heavyweight champion. Before the current prominence of WWE (World Wresting Entertainment), the NWA was one of pro wrestling's most recognized governing bodies.

Race's account tweeted July 23 that he was returning home to continue "care and treatment." The Instagram for the wrestling league Race crated said the week before that he had been hospitalized since July 11 after needing medical attention while on his way to the Knoxville Fanboy Expo in Tennessee.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated.