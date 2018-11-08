LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Nearly five percent of Arkansas residents are immigrants, and more than 10 percent of them are from El Salvador, according to the American Immigration Council.

The city of Little Rock is offering this community much-needed services in hopes of giving them the tools they need. The nearest El Salvadoran Consulate to Little Rock is currently in Dallas.

“Imagine applying for a passport and driving to Dallas and then realizing you forgot a document,” Multi-Cultural Liaison for Little Rock, Maricella Garcia, said. “It can be really difficult."

The mobile consulate offers help with passports, birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses. For anyone without personal identification, a small situation can become a big problem, very quickly.

"If you're stopped for a minor traffic violation and you don't have identification, they might have to arrest you because they need to find out if you have warrants or if you're wanted,” Garcia said.

"The chief of police wants everyone in this city to know that regardless of their culture or even legal status, we're here to serve everyone that's a resident of this city,” said Little Rock Police Sergeant Jacob Tobler.

This event has been two years in the making and city officials say they're glad so many people are taking advantage of the opportunity.

"This will make a difference, a change in their lives, a change in their children’s' lives. We're making lives change in Little Rock,” said City Director Joan Adcock.

The consulate will also offer help Saturday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southwest Community Center on Baseline Road. There are appointment spots but they will also accept as many walk-ins as they can.

