Missed any of the Jan. 6 hearings? Here's where you can catch up

The Jan. 6 Commission began holding a series of hearings June 9 to detail the findings of its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol began holding a series of televised public hearings in June to detail its initial findings.

The first hearing took place June 9, with the second June 13 and the third June 16. The fourth hearing was held June 21 and the fifth was held June 23. The final two planned hearings were delayed to July in order to give members more time to incorporate new information, ABC News reported.

An unplanned sixth hearing was announced at the last minute for June 28. The next regularly scheduled hearing took place July 12. At least one more hearing is planned and was tentatively scheduled for July 14, but will now take place in the following week, according to CNN.

KGW has been streaming each of the hearings live on kgw.com. If you missed any of the prior hearings and want to catch up, you can view NBC's coverage of each full hearing below.

This story will be updated as more hearings are completed.

Day 1 — June 9

The House panel laid the blame for the capitol attack on former President Donald Trump during the opening hearing, calling it an "attempted coup" stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Day 2 — June 13

The second hearing focused on the efforts from government officials and Trump's advisors and family in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 to push back against Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Day 3 — June 16

The third hearing was originally scheduled for June 15 and would have focused on Trump's attempts to replace the attorney general and get the Justice Department to back his false claims of election fraud, but the hearing was postponed the day before.

The committee moved forward with the next planned hearing on June 16, focusing on Trump's efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject state elector tallies and overturn the election.

Day 4 — June 21

The fourth hearing examined Trump's efforts to pressure local officials and election workers in battleground states to overturn the 2020 election, and the attacks faced by some of those officials.

Day 5 — June 23

The fifth hearing looked at former Justice Department officials who faced pressure from Trump to investigate false claims of election fraud. Witnesses included Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general on Jan. 6, 2021.

Day 6 — June 28

The sixth hearing was an unexpected addition to the lineup, coming after the committee had previously announced that the remaining two planned hearings would be pushed back to July.

The surprise hearing was announced on June 27 with only 24 hours' notice. The committee members said they would present recently obtained new evidence. The primary witness is Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Day 7 — July 12