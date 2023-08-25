x
National

Trump's height and weight have the Internet making comparisons | How these athletes size up to him

Trump was listed in the Fulton County Jail as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 pounds. Then, the Internet started to speculate.

DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he allegedly schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The booking process was quick for the former President, a mere 20 minutes, but it's his mugshot and booking sheet information that has all the buzz on social media. Trump was listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 pounds. 

Immediately, the Internet started to speculate on the legitimacy of his measurables, comparing him to professional athletes. One person noted he's the same height and weight as DFW native Matthew Stafford. It got us thinking ... what other DFW athletes have similar comps?

Here are five DFW athletes listed at a similar height and weight as Trump:

Troy Aikman

Aikman is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 220 pounds.

Credit: Business Wire

Corey Seager

Seager is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds.

Credit: AP
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Jamie Benn

Benn is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 207 pounds.

Credit: AP
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Max Scherzer

Scherzer is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 215 pounds.

Credit: AP
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Jason Kidd

Kidd is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 210 pounds.

Credit: AP
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd watches play during the first half of an NBA basketball game. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Roope Hintz

Hintz, the Stars center, is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 215, exactly the same as Trump.

Credit: AP
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz handles the puck during Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals

