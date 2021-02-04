x
Georgia man says former boss left 90,000 pennies in his driveway as final paycheck

Andreas Flaten said a note with an obscenity written on it was left on the pile of greasy pennies last month.
Credit: AP
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in Fayetteville, Ga. A Georgia man said his former employer owed him a pretty penny, $915 to be exact, after leaving his job in November. But Andreas Flaten said he was shocked to see his final payment: 90,000 oil or grease covered pennies, at the end of his driveway earlier this month, news outlets reported. Atop the pile was an envelope with Flaten's final paystub and an explicit parting message. (Olivia Oxley via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Andreas Flaten eventually received the $915 he says was owed by his former employer, though it's going to take a lot more work to cash all of it.

The money -- more like about 90,000 pennies in all -- was dropped off at the end of his driveway this month, WAGA-TV reported. All of them were some sort of a greasy mess.

"This is a childish thing to do," Flaten told the TV station.

Flaten left his job at A OK Walker Autoworks late last year and expected a final paycheck, according to WAGA-TV. After a while, he reportedly turned to the Georgia Department of Labor to see if they could help out.

He eventually noticed the final payment with a note on top: "F--- you." All of the pennies were covered with some sort of oily substance.

Flaten told WGCL-TV he left the auto shop because of a toxic work environment, noting he thinks the person behind the penny drop is owner Miles Walker.

"I don't know if I did that or not," Walker said in an interview with WGCL-TV. "I don't really remember...It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters. He's a f****** weenie for even bringing it up."

Just several hundred pennies, maybe a few dollars, were completely cleaned up in an hour and a half, Flaten told WAGA-TV.

According to the Associated Press, when Bellevue, Washington-based Coinstar heard the story, the company decided a change was in order. They picked up Flaten’s coins on Thursday and rounded up the amount to give him a $1,000 check. 

They also made donations to two animal shelters on Flaten's behalf. 

