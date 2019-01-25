What do Adele, Angelina Jolie and Will Smith have in common? Aside from being millionaire celebrities, they all raised their children without gender stereotypes.

Now, Kate Hudson is joining that list.

The actress is already a mother of two sons but decided to take a different approach to raising her daughter, Rani (pronounced Ronnie) with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She made the decision to raise her daughter genderless.

In a recent interview with AOL, Ms. Hudson stated that you "just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as."

Although she is raising her genderless, it hasn't stopped Kate from dressing her new bundle of joy in some extravagant outfits.

"It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes," Hudson told AOL. "With the boys it was just like onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys. But with her it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, “I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.”

However she raises her daughter, congrats to Kate Hudson and her growing family.

Join the conversation on Facebook with the Morning Blend team.