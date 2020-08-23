Kobe Bryant would've turned 42 today

Nike is honoring the NBA legend with "Mamba Week," which features new product launches and a million-dollar donation.

The year 2020 has brought its struggles, but few are more heartbreaking than the lost of Kobe Bryant.

Fans worldwide came together Sunday to wish the NBA legend and devoted father a happy birthday. Bryant would have turned 42.

Nike is celebrating Bryant’s legacy with Mamba Week, a tribute that includes special programming and product launch for five versions of the Kobe 5 Protro sneakers.

The shoes are already a hot commodity, and the first pair will be available at 1 p.m. CST Sunday on the Nike SNKRS app. They're expected to sell out.

Kendrick Lamar, a Grammy Award-winning LA rapper, was hired to narrate a short biographical film that highlights the hall of famer’s commitment to becoming the greatest.

You can watch “Better” on the Nike YouTube channel. It dropped Sunday.

Nike is also donating $1 million to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which focuses on empowering underserved communities through youth sports.

Bryant died in January 2020 in plane crash alongside his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others.

His passing overwhelmed not only Los Angeles and the sports world but also the millions who looked to the retired player for inspiration.