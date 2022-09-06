LIVE BLOG: January 6th Committee hearing on attack on the US Capitol

On Thursday night, the committee will begin laying out its evidence of a "coordinated, multi-step effort" to overturn the 2020 election.

WASHINGTON — Tonight, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to begin the first of a series of public hearings presenting the results of more than a year of investigation to the American people.

The first hearing, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., is expected to serve as a sort of opening arguments for the committee. Leading up to the hearing, committee members promised the public would see previously unseen material and hear testimony from witnesses about the “coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee who also served as one of the House managers during the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, promised the public would see footage and records documenting the “dangerous extremist assault on our constitutional order.”

This week, @January6thCmte starts sharing evidence of the chilling inside plan to overturn the 2020 election and block the constitutional transfer of power. America will see footage and records we have documenting the dangerous extremist assault on our constitutional order. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 7, 2022

In addition to video depositions and footage from the day, two witnesses were on deck to testify Thursday night: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was the first officer to be injured by rioters on Jan. 6, and British documentarian Nick Quested, who was following the Proud Boys after the November 2020 election and documented the assault on the Capitol in real time.

8:15 PM

In his opening remarks, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the oath members of Congress and other federal employees take to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, has its roots in the civil war.

“That oath was put to the test on Jan. 6, 2021,” Thompson said.

Chairman @BennieGThompson says the roots federal employees take to defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic has its roots in the Civil War: "That oath was put to the test on Jan. 6, 2021." pic.twitter.com/MfHE0OFvx6 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022

Chairman @BennieGThompson has gaveled the hearing of the @January6thCmte into session. Here's an excerpt released earlier of his opening arguments. pic.twitter.com/VloA5V8U5j — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022

The first image of the hearing was a letter written by President Abraham Lincoln in the midst of the Civil War. Lincoln wrote it was possible his administration would lose re-election. In the letter, Lincoln wrote that it was his duty to honor the will of the people, even if that will was for him to leave office.

Thompson then introduced a video deposition of former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said he told Trump his plan to overturn the election was “bulls***.” In the deposition, Barr said “you can’t live in a world” where an administration can simply decide to stay in power because it doesn’t agree with the result of an election, and said Trump’s plans to do so were directly related to him leaving the administration.

The very first video deposition of the night comes from former AG Bill Barr, who said he told Trump his plan to overturn the election was "bulls***." Barr said that led directly to him exiting the administration. pic.twitter.com/hUazKiK5ax — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022

“The Constitution doesn’t just protect Democrats or Republicans,” Thompson said after the video finished. “It protects all of us. It protects the will of the people. And this scheme was an attempt to overturn the will of the people.”

8:30 p.m.

Ranking member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) used her opening remarks to lay out the testimony the public will hear tonight and in future hearings.

“As you will see in the hearings to come, President Trump believed his supporters at the Capitol were, and I quote, ‘Doing what they should be doing,’” Cheney said. “That’s what he told his staff as they begged him to call the attack off.”

Cheney said in future hearings, the public will hear testimony from staff who were around Trump on Jan. 6. They will testify that Trump was “angry” at staff who attempted to get him to disavow the assault and, at one point, Cheney said, said of his supporters who were chanting for Mike Pence to be hanged, “Maybe they have the right idea.”

“President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said. Specifically, Cheney said, the public will see how a group of Proud Boys led a mob into the Capitol.

Cheney also played portions of video depositions from a number of witnesses close to Trump, including campaign spokesman and senior adviser Jason Miller and Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.

In another video deposition, the former president's daughter Ivanka says she accepted then-AG Bill Barr's explanation that there was no election fraud. pic.twitter.com/rVXle5aZD7 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022

In his deposition, Miller said Trump received the news in clear terms the he was going to lose the election. In another, Alex Cannon, who served as one of Trump's lawyers, said he shared with chief of staff Mark Meadows that "we weren't finding anything that would change the results in key states."

Ivanka, who served as a senior adviser to her father throughout his term in office, said she believed Barr when he told Trump there was no evidence of fraud.

"I repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I saw no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election," Barr said, later adding he also saw "zero basis" for the allegations against Dominion Voting Systems. "I told them it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time on that and it was doing a grave, grave disservice to their country."

Cheney says Jeffrey Clark pleaded the Fifth Amendment. But, public WILL hear from Greg Jacob, former VP Mike Pence's general counsel, about Trump's "relentless" efforts to rope him into the sceme. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022

Former VP Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, says Pence was proud of his tenure but that his "fidelity to the Constitution" was more important than loyalty to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/QA4LTeuk6f — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022

Cheney urged her Republican colleagues to reflect on the "miracle" of the peaceful transfer of power, as former President Ronald Reagan called it, and to consider what their legacy will be.

“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone," Cheney said. "But your dishonor will remain.”

.@RepLizCheney: "Tonight I say to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone. But your dishonor will remain." pic.twitter.com/RN7dtW2aCv — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 10, 2022