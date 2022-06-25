Lizzo pledges $500K from upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood, abortion rights

Live Nation, the entertainment company producing Lizzo's tour, has reportedly agreed to match her contributions, raising the pledge to $1 million.

This comes after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade, the 50-year-old landmark case originating out of Texas that formally guaranteed the federal right to an abortion. Friday's ruling puts an end to that right.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

Lizzo wasn't the only celebrity to voice their opinion on the Roe v. Wade decision announced Friday.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift tweeted she was "absolutely terrified" about the SCOTUS opinion.

"I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Viola Davis used the word "gutted" to express how she felt about Friday's announcement.

"Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people...," she posted on Twitter.