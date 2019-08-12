NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday, December 7 marked 78 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor -- when Japanese military planes carried out a surprise bombing of the U.S. naval base in Hawai'i.

People across the U.S. reflected on the attack, which killed more than 2,000 American soldiers.

In North Little Rock, dozens gathered for a remembrance ceremony at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum. A World War II veteran was among those in attendance.

Troy Edwards, 94, is an Arkansas native who served as an aviation metal-smith in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1946.

"America is different from any other country," Edwards said "We're God-fearing people and we have the freedom to do so many more things than other countries do. Everyone should be so proud to be an American because there's no other country like it."

In addition to recognizing the sacrifices of Edwards and other WWII veterans, Saturday's ceremony in North Little Rock honored the retirement of a current sailor.

Lieutenant Commander Christopher Norris is retiring after 20 years in the Navy. He has worked as a SONAR tech, pilot, and most recently, in the Navy POW / MIA branch.

In his current role, Norris has worked to reunite the remains of unidentified service members with their families and provide them with the honors they deserve.

"You start to learn their stories and start to know their names," Norris said. "There's a lot of individuals now that are brothers and sisters of these fallen men. Especially on the USS Oklahoma, we've had quite a few brothers, quite a few sisters that haven't seen their loved one in over 70 years."

Norris has contributed to more than 200 repatriations and burials

"The day you carry one in your hands and you put him in his casket, it becomes real and I've done many of them for Pearl Harbor, Vietnam and World War II, and it's an unbelievable feeling."

