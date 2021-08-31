Arkansas BBQ restaurant honors fallen military members with fundraiser

In the middle of Mean Pig BBQ is a table. On that table, there are 13 trays with a full Mean Pig meal, honoring the fallen military members in the Kabul attack.

CABOT, Ark. — As the United States remembers the 13 fallen military members killed in an attack at the Kabul Airport last week, seeing things like flags flying at half-staff is common.

But Buddy Merritt, owner of Mean Pig BBQ in Cabot, is trying to do more than just remember who the 13 were.

"It made me emotional. I'm retired Air Force myself," Merritt said. "It just hit me hard, I just wanted to give recognition where recognition is due."

You may have seen some of those tributes before – many restaurants and bars are leaving 13 beers out in honor of the fallen.

"I don't serve liquor, so we put up 13 meals," Merritt said.

In the middle of Mean Pig BBQ is a table. On that table, there are 13 trays with a full Mean Pig meal, but with empty chairs surrounding them.

"The only thing they'll have in a few days is a flag to hang on the wall in their honor," Merritt said. "They can never hug their child, they can never hug their dad or their mom, they'll never hear their voice again."

But the tribute doesn't just stop at the empty chairs and laid out meals.

"I got to thinking, we need to one-up it," Merritt said.

A dollar from every meal will go to organizations benefitting veterans and active military.

"Honestly, I'd like to raise $13,000 dollars," Merritt said. "One thousand dollars for each person that lost their life."

But he won't be choosing the organizations himself – Merritt is asking for input from the families of the fallen on where the money should go.

"One of the young ladies who was killed over there, I'm gonna reach out to that family and see if they have any preference," he said.

At the end of the day, it's just a small gesture, but Merritt said they won't ever forget.

"You die twice: once when you quit breathing, and once when they quit mentioning your name," he said.

Or the sacrifice those 13 men and women made.

"Every day when they put those boots on, and they walk out that door, it could be their last day," Merritt said. "We need to remember that, and not take it for granted."