Little Rock Air Force Base names first female as new wing commander

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base is welcoming Col. Angela Ochoa who took the helm of the 19th Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony, June 25.

She is now the first woman to assume command of Little Rock Air Force Base.

In a press release by the LRARB, it said Ochoa, who most recently served as the vice commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, took command of the wing from Col. John Schutte during a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander.

“John, I saw very clearly during our last visit how wonderful and strong your influence is with our Airmen and families--we have needed your leadership during this last year and you have set this wing up for success,” Bibb said. “Angela, with your proven skill and ability I have every confidence your Airmen will reach new heights.”

Ochoa returns to LRAFB having previously served in a variety of positions at the “Home of Herk Nation” including the chief of safety for the 314th Airlift Wing and commander of the 61st Airlift Squadron.

She entered the Air Force in 2001 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Ochoa is a command pilot having flown more 2,800 hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Resolute Support and Operation Freedom Sentinel.

As installation commander, she is now responsible for organizing, training, and equipping the personnel who operate, maintain and sustain more than 62 C-130 aircraft, enabling support for combat, contingency and humanitarian requirements around the world.

She is also accountable for ensuring the readiness and well-being of more than 10,000 personnel and families at LRAFB.

Ochoa began her first address to the wing, thanking the men and women of the 19th AW for their tireless efforts over the last 16 months, according to the press release.

“These last 16 months have tried not only this base, not only our nation, but the entire world as we have fought through a global pandemic,” Ochoa said. "In spite of this, “Herk Nation has been constantly on the go, supporting the warfighter needs and accelerating change.”

Ochoa offered her expectations as she assumed command, and said the wing “will not be resting on its heels for the next fight.”

“We will not wait for the war to come to us, but rather we will embrace the opportunity to tackle this challenge now,” she said. “As we go forth and try new things we have never done, we will fail. This is how we will learn and grow together as a team to be smarter, better and stronger.”