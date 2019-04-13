Hundreds of Arkansas soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country since 2006.

Their lives were honored today during a special service.

The Fallen Heroes Ceremony has been held for 14 years now.

It honors all armed forces service members who died during the war or committed suicide after coming back.

"We share that experience, we share that loss. So this is just our way of being able to uplift them and encourage them and let them know that the loss of their loved one was not in vain," Department Commander RD Kinsey said.

These service members were sons, daughters, parents, and to Kimberly Gillam, a brother.

"I'm here today for my brother Donald O. Smith, Staff Sergeant with the United States Marine Corp," Kimberly Gillan said.

Many of the veterans who came home suffer from depression and PTSD. The organization also honors those who committed suicide upon returning.

"Today's event was important to me because I thought it was a great occasion to bring families and friends and loved ones together who have individuals who've lost their lives in the course of a tour, served for us, or those that came home and suffered issues whether it be emotional or adjustment wise and ultimately took their lives," Gillan said.

The post is named after Michael Vann Johnson Jr. who was a marine and served in Iraq. He was the first war casualty from Arkansas. The Junior ROTC reads Johnson's name and 150 others who died after him.

"There's still a war going on and we want the American Legion to be at the forefront of making sure those memories are preserved," Post Commander Tony Gordon said.

This was Kimberly Gillam's first time to attend the service and she plans to return next year.

The event is always open to anyone who'd like to attend.