JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — Dozens of Air Force veterans are together again for a reunion. These vets worked on the Titan II Missile, one of the major weapons for the U.S. During the Cold War.

They are all Propellant Transfer System Specialists. They handled anything to do with the exotic fuels.But this reunion is different.

Sharon Scott said, "It's the first time that we have had more than one female at any one reunion."

These women broke barriers for gender equality within the military.

Connie Tinney said, "We were some of the first ladies."

Sharon Scott continued, "First ladies to enter the Titan 2 career fields in 1976."

They worked in some of the most dangerous conditions for that time, and doing it at about 70 feet in the air.

Scott said, "You were kind of in an enclosed space with your own air supply, and we were working with some of the most hazardous materials in the world."

Tinney added, "And you stepped out onto a metal catwalk or platform and it was a long ways down."

The Titan II Missile was 110 feet in length.

Sharon continued, "So, it was a long ways down, but you weren't looking down, you were looking at the work you were doing."

Even though there were many hardships that came with the job, the women say they're nostalgic for their time working on the Titan II.

Annette Sherman said, "It was definitely life changing."

Connie Tinney said, "Definitely. It's made us stronger as women, as people."

Sharon Scott said, "It was probably the best job I've ever had."