ARKANSAS, USA — With Veterans Day right around the corner, many restaurants are saying 'thank you for your service' with a free or discounted meal on Monday, November 11.

Here's the list we have so far:

Applebee's Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service is required.

BJ's Restaurant All service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95 (and a free Dr. Pepper) by presenting proof of service.

Chili's All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu.

Cici's Pizza Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID.

Cracker Barrel Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus, guests will be able to make purchases that support Operation Homefront.

Golden Corral From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Little Caesars From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Logan's Roadhouse All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Red Robin All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Texas Roadhouse Free lunch to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will choose from a 10-entree menu and the drink will be included.



RELATED: Help feed veterans in Arkansas for Thanksgiving

RELATED: Fallen Korean War veteran from Arkansas finally returns home, 70 years later