ARKANSAS, USA — With Veterans Day right around the corner, many restaurants are saying 'thank you for your service' with a free or discounted meal on Monday, November 11.
Here's the list we have so far:
- Applebee's
- Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service is required.
- BJ's Restaurant
- All service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95 (and a free Dr. Pepper) by presenting proof of service.
- Chili's
- All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu.
- Cici's Pizza
- Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID.
- Cracker Barrel
- Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus, guests will be able to make purchases that support Operation Homefront.
- Golden Corral
- From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.
- Little Caesars
- From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.
- Logan's Roadhouse
- All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.
- Red Robin
- All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Texas Roadhouse
- Free lunch to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will choose from a 10-entree menu and the drink will be included.
