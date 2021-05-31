Arkansas group honors fallen heroes with workout challenge

Instead of staying home on Memorial Day this year, the group decided to go outside, get active and pay tribute to the men and women who served.

SHERIDAN, Ark. — For Americans, this Memorial Day is different than in years past.

Traditionally, millions of people take today to honor the fallen military heroes who sacrificed so much.

18-year-old Andrew Pinkerton knew his freshman year of high school that he wanted to serve in the military.

"I just wanted to make a difference, so I was talking to my colonel about what I should do and he said I should join the army,” Pinkerton said.

The conversation with his JROTC Colonel led him to learn more about the United States Army and how he could be a part of it.

"I did a little bit of research, I found this thing, it's called rangers school, and I'm hoping to be, next years’ time, to be in the 75th Ranger’s Regimen,” he said.

In a park near the Sheridan Parks and Recreation Center, he participated in the Fallen Heroes Challenge.

“Well there is two reasons why I am out here. One is self-betterment. I like to make myself better in every way I can,” he said.

Being a part of the challenge was a way for him to honor the men and women who served in the military before him.

“They sacrificed a lot, and they deserve for, at least for me, to put my body through some kind of pain for them,” he said.

This tribute challenge was something that Mitch Handloser created, and he said he wanted it to be hands-on.

“100 push-ups, 200 plank jacks, 300 air squats, with a mile run all for time and it's not easy."

Handloser is a volunteer wrestling coach and many of his player have enlisted in the military.

Today, he showed them what it means to truly honor the people before them.

“They have a service heart, and they are going to go and be selfless and serve this county, and I wanted to show them that it is important, and we honor that service."

For Pinkerton, paying homage to those who served quickly turned into a life lesson that he is happy to learn.

“Do things that make you uncomfortable because it makes you a better person. Like if you do not want to go outside and run, go outside, and run. it's makes you better,” he said.