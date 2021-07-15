Little Rock native retires after 32 years of Naval service

Fort, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, retired after a 32-year career in the U.S. Navy, which included serving as commanding officer of the USS Gonzalez.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — U.S. Naval Forces and Navy Region Japan held a change of command ceremony July 14.

According to a press release, Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort was relieved by Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, who became the 36 the commander of Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ).

The ceremony was presided by Lt. Gen. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, and included a taiko drums performance and music by the 7th Fleet band.

Fort, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, retired after a 32-year career in the U.S. Navy, which included serving as commanding officer of the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), and as commander, Destroyer Squadron 26.

Fort commanded Navy Nuclear Power Training Unit, Ballston Spa, and served as Commander, Navy Region Hawaii/Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific.