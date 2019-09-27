CABOT, Ark. — One of the last surviving Medal of Honor recipients from World War II gave a bit of history to Arkansas on Friday.

Hershel "Woody" Williams visited the JROTC cadets and history students at Cabot High School to talk about his time in the war.

Williams performed honorable actions during the war, including during the time that marines raised the flag on Mount Suribachi.

He feels it's important to share history with the next generation and wants students to remember the values that keep him and every American free.

"I think it is important that somebody, whether it's me or others, express to those who are eventually going to be in charge of this country, of the value of being the American that they are and the values that we must continue to possess if we are going to maintain ourselves as a free America," Williams said.

Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor on February 23, 1945. He is one of only three surviving Medal of Honor recipients from World War II, the only surviving marine recipient, and the only surviving recipient from the Pacific theater.

He traveled to Arkansas for the dedication of the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument at the Capitol on Saturday.

