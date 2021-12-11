Navy commander fired after refusing to get COVID vaccine

Officials say Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal.

WASHINGTON — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 19, 2021.

Officials say a U.S. Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus.

Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of the destroyer squadron.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.