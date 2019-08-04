“American Sniper” Chris Kyle would have celebrated his 45th birthday Monday.

The Navy SEAL was born on April 8, 1974.

Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield were killed in 2013 at a Texas shooting range. A former Marine was convicted in their deaths and sentenced to prison.

Kyle's autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film "American Sniper," starring Bradley Cooper. Kyle is considered on the U.S. military's most effective snipers in Iraq.

