Taps Across America pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Arkansas

On Memorial Day, many Americans take a moment to honor the fallen soldiers. Arkansans continued the tradition of honoring those heroes with a rendition of "Taps."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Memorial Day is a time when many Americans take a moment to remember the service and sacrifice from the members of our military. And for thousands of people, that moment was at precisely 3:00p.m. alongside a rendition of 'Taps.'

Chuck Goss was proud to play the 24 notes of patriotism for his Little Rock neighbors on Monday.

"It's just in my blood through boy scouts through everything that I know, to be patriotic," Goss said.

As he took a moment on Memorial Day to honor his country, he shared that "it's so important to have the opportunity and the talent... to honor America, honor those that are fallen on our behalf."

Goss also plays each year to honor veterans from his own family.

"My grandfather was a veteran bugle in World War One, my father was a veteran..." he said.

So, Goss used his grandfather's bugle to let freedom ring out in song-- and he described the horn as "a special possession, and will remain so."

His afternoon performance was one of many that took place across the country. Musicians from across the country joined in to be a part of 'Taps Across America', a project from Taps for Veterans and CBS's Steve Hartman that brings thousands of people together from sea to shining sea to stand tall and play for those who can't.

"It's an idea I had about three years ago, and was in the middle of the pandemic, and parades were canceled. And I thought we needed a way to commemorate the holiday," Hartman said.

Now a few years in, tens of thousands of players across every state, have done just that. As Hartman had hoped, the instrument echoes have only grown stronger.

"I'm hoping that someday, you know, no matter where you are in America, [maybe] down a rural country road in Arkansas, you'll still hear taps playing at 3:00p.m. on Memorial Day," Hartman added.

So even when so much divides us, Goss was still grateful to play this year saying that, "we get the opportunity to join together in something that we all have in common."