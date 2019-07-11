LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans Day isn’t just about the deals, but these deals are just one way businesses and organizations show they’re grateful for the service of military veterans.
Below is a list of Veteran's Day events in central Arkansas and where veterans can get free or discounted meals on Monday, Nov. 11.
EVENTS
Veterans Day Ceremony
The Veteran's Day Ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock. The museum is located on 503 E 9th Street Little Rock, Ark.
Veterans Day 2019, Honoring All Who Served
Join them at 120 Riverfront Park Drive on Monday, Nov. 11, to “Honor All Who Served.”
Maumelle Veterans Day Ceremony
Join them in remembrance of the sacrifice and service of our heroes. Maumelle's Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. The location will be the Veteran's Memorial at Lake Willastein. This event is sponsored by the Maumelle Lion's Club.
Veterans Day Fundraiser for We Are The 22
Join them on Veterans Day as we donate 15% of sales to We are the 22. We are the 22 is a nonprofit organization combating the veteran suicide epidemic through direct, peer-based suicide intervention.
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony
Join them as the Arkansas Hospice Foundation partners with Conway Healthcare and Rehab Center this Veteran's Day to honor their residents, as well as other area veterans who have served to protect our freedom. The event is free, veterans are encouraged to attend, and the public is invited.
A Sweet Salute to our Veterans
They invite all veterans and active duty military to have a donut and coffee on them. Stop by the Little Rock Family Housing Welcome Center Monday, Nov. 11th for a sweet treat as they celebrate Veterans Day.
Veteran's Day Pictures in the Alley
A special Veterans Day Pictures in the Alley event following the Russellville Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per pose and includes a 5x7 print. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Park fund to go toward construction of the next phase of the park located in the Bona Dea Trails and Sanctuary.
FOOD DEALS
Applebee’s
Veterans and active duty military with proof of service can select a free meal from a limited menu.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Veterans and active duty military with proof of service who dine-in will receive a free order of small boneless wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic drink all day.
Chicken Salad Chick
Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free Chick Special and regular drink.
Chili’s
All veterans and active-duty military members can choose a free meal from a select menu.
Cracker Barrel
Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free slice of the Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, crafted coffee or traditional espresso beverage (iced or hot).
Freddy's
The fast-casual restaurant will be giving out free combo meal cards, good through November 30, to any veteran or active duty military personnel who visit a Freddy’s on Veterans Day.
Golden Corral
Active duty and retired military personnel can enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Hooters
With a purchase of a beverage, veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service can enjoy a free entrée from the special Hooters Veterans Day menu that includes the 10-Piece Traditional Wings, 10-Piece Smoked Wings, 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Buffalo Chicken Salad and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.
IHOP
Active duty and veterans will get free pancakes.
Little Caesar’s
Veterans and military with ID can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse
All active duty and retired military personnel can enjoy a free meal off of the American Roadhouse menu from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Longhorn Steakhouse
Get a free appetizer or dessert and 10% off the bill with a military ID.
Olive Garden
Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu at participating locations.
Pie Five Pizza
Active or retired military can get a free personal pizza with ID or proof of service.
Red Lobster
Veterans and active duty personnel can enjoy a free appetizer or dessert.
Starbucks
The coffee chain will offer a free tall coffee to active duty military and veterans.
Texas Roadhouse
For the ninth year, active, former or retired military members are invited to stop by any Texas Roadhouse location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a free lunch. Choose from one of 10 entrées from Texas Roadhouse’s special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.
TGI Friday’s
Veterans and active duty military with ID can enjoy a free lunch up to $12 in value at participating locations.
Twin Peaks
Select menu items will be comped for military and veterans including Chicken Tenders, Ol’ Fashioned BLT, Cheeseburger and The Wedge salad.
This information was provided by Shopping & Trends Expert Sara Skirboll at RetailMeNot.