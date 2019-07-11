LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans Day isn’t just about the deals, but these deals are just one way businesses and organizations show they’re grateful for the service of military veterans.

Below is a list of Veteran's Day events in central Arkansas and where veterans can get free or discounted meals on Monday, Nov. 11.

EVENTS

Veterans Day Ceremony

The Veteran's Day Ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock. The museum is located on 503 E 9th Street Little Rock, Ark.

Veteran's Day Ceremony Event in Little Rock, AR by Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery - North Little Rock on Monday, November 11 2019 with 256 people interested and 28 people going.

Veterans Day 2019, Honoring All Who Served

Join them at 120 Riverfront Park Drive on Monday, Nov. 11, to “Honor All Who Served.”

Veteran's Day 2019, Honoring All Who Served Event in North Little Rock, AR by Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum on Monday, November 11 2019 with 218 people interested.

Maumelle Veterans Day Ceremony

Join them in remembrance of the sacrifice and service of our heroes. Maumelle's Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. The location will be the Veteran's Memorial at Lake Willastein. This event is sponsored by the Maumelle Lion's Club.

Maumelle Veterans Day Ceremony Event in Maumelle, AR by City of Maumelle Government and 2 others on Monday, November 11 2019

Veterans Day Fundraiser for We Are The 22

Join them on Veterans Day as we donate 15% of sales to We are the 22. We are the 22 is a nonprofit organization combating the veteran suicide epidemic through direct, peer-based suicide intervention.

Veterans Day Fundraiser Benefitting We are the 22 Causes event in Little Rock, AR by Petit & Keet and We Are The 22 on Monday, November 11 2019 with 111 people interested.

Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony

Join them as the Arkansas Hospice Foundation partners with Conway Healthcare and Rehab Center this Veteran's Day to honor their residents, as well as other area veterans who have served to protect our freedom. The event is free, veterans are encouraged to attend, and the public is invited.

Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony Event in Conway, AR by Arkansas Hospice on Monday, November 11 2019

A Sweet Salute to our Veterans

They invite all veterans and active duty military to have a donut and coffee on them. Stop by the Little Rock Family Housing Welcome Center Monday, Nov. 11th for a sweet treat as they celebrate Veterans Day.

A Sweet Salute for Our Veterans Event in Jacksonville, AR by Little Rock Family Housing on Monday, November 11 2019

Veteran's Day Pictures in the Alley

A special Veterans Day Pictures in the Alley event following the Russellville Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per pose and includes a 5x7 print. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Park fund to go toward construction of the next phase of the park located in the Bona Dea Trails and Sanctuary.

Veterans Day Pictures in the Alley Event in Russellville, AR by Kurt Jones Photography and The Alley on Monday, November 11 2019 with 161 people interested.

FOOD DEALS

Applebee’s

Veterans and active duty military with proof of service can select a free meal from a limited menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active duty military with proof of service who dine-in will receive a free order of small boneless wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic drink all day.

Chicken Salad Chick

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s

All veterans and active-duty military members can choose a free meal from a select menu.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free slice of the Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, crafted coffee or traditional espresso beverage (iced or hot).

Freddy's

The fast-casual restaurant will be giving out free combo meal cards, good through November 30, to any veteran or active duty military personnel who visit a Freddy’s on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral

Active duty and retired military personnel can enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hooters

With a purchase of a beverage, veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service can enjoy a free entrée from the special Hooters Veterans Day menu that includes the 10-Piece Traditional Wings, 10-Piece Smoked Wings, 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Buffalo Chicken Salad and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

IHOP

Active duty and veterans will get free pancakes.

Little Caesar’s

Veterans and military with ID can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse

All active duty and retired military personnel can enjoy a free meal off of the American Roadhouse menu from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Get a free appetizer or dessert and 10% off the bill with a military ID.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu at participating locations.

Pie Five Pizza

Active or retired military can get a free personal pizza with ID or proof of service.

Red Lobster

Veterans and active duty personnel can enjoy a free appetizer or dessert.

Starbucks

The coffee chain will offer a free tall coffee to active duty military and veterans.

Texas Roadhouse

For the ninth year, active, former or retired military members are invited to stop by any Texas Roadhouse location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a free lunch. Choose from one of 10 entrées from Texas Roadhouse’s special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

TGI Friday’s

Veterans and active duty military with ID can enjoy a free lunch up to $12 in value at participating locations.

Twin Peaks

Select menu items will be comped for military and veterans including Chicken Tenders, Ol’ Fashioned BLT, Cheeseburger and The Wedge salad.

This information was provided by Shopping & Trends Expert Sara Skirboll at RetailMeNot.