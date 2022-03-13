Religious leaders hold community service in support of Ukraine

As more lives are lost and put in danger due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many around the state are sending up prayers in solidarity for those overseas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As more and more lives are lost and put in danger due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many around the state are sending up prayers in solidarity for those overseas.

Many gathered at St. Mark's Episcopal Church to express their empathy, all while pulling together relief efforts for the country.

"Don't believe that the brave, brilliant resistance of the Ukrainians without support, without help from the west is going to prevail against Vladimir Putin," said Gen. Wesley K. Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander.

Clark hopes that their actions can help to bring peace to Ukraine and that he believes greater risks might need to be taken to secure peace for the country.

"I'm in contact with people there every hour and I admire their courage. I want to do everything I can to help and I'm sure you do to, but I know what the odds are," said Clark.

Local religious leaders also met to pray for safety in the region.

"Most of us knew pretty little about Ukraine, but we're none the less concerned as Russia and it's dictator, Vladimir Putin amassed troops on Ukraine's border," said Rabbi Barry Block with the Congregational B'Nai Israel of Little Rock.

The community planned on taking action by organizing relief efforts for Ukraine through service offerings as they reflect on their own ability to help across the globe.

The meeting spurred all kinds of topics. Faith leaders also spoke on the impact of conflict on Americans in perspective.