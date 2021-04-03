Capitol rioter Richard Barnett to appear in federal court Thursday

Richard Barnett first made headlines when he was spotted with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol riot in January.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Northwest Arkansas man spotted in an infamous photo during the Capitol riot in January will face a federal judge on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Ark., has pled not guilty to several charges stemming from his actions that day.

He will appear in front of a judge over a video call due to COVID-19 protocols.

Barnett is being held without bond.

On Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to march down to the U.S. Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally, rioters breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers. The insurrection caused a lockdown, and Congress members, who were in the process of confirming the electoral college votes that would officially make Joe Biden the president-elect, were escorted from chambers. Four people died, and 50 police officers were injured in the chaos.