Search continues for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE, La. — The search continues for a missing LSU student who hasn't been seen for days.
Freshman Kori Gauthier was last seen Tuesday, April 6. Her vehicle was found on the eastbound side of I-10 on the Mississippi River Bridge when a driver crashed into it. Police say it appeared her car had been abandoned.
It's been agonizing for Levar Gauthier, Kori's father. He says he won't rest until he knows more about where his daughter is.
“I haven’t eaten since Wednesday at work for lunch,” Gauthier told WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge. “I’ve maybe gotten four hours of sleep in the last couple of days and her mom hadn’t gotten that much, I’m sure. I get a cat nap here and there but I mean we won’t stop until we know something about my daughter.”
Police don't suspect foul play in the case.
LSU released an update on the search for Gauthier Saturday morning that reads, “We want to assure the LSU community that the search for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier continues in cooperation with law enforcement officials and volunteers throughout the region. LSU Police Department is in contact with Kori’s parents and keeping them updated and informed throughout, including sharing details that, out of respect for the family’s privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigation, are not being shared with the general public. We are aware there are those who want us to address the many rumors and speculation, but our focus is on locating Kori and respecting her parents’ privacy in the process.”
According to Texas Equusearch, Kori was known to be wearing black leggings and a purple sweatshirt. The Cajun Navy is helping in the search.
The family is providing a reward in the case. If you have any information, call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.