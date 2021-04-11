Texas realtor who bragged she wouldn't go to jail for storming U.S. Capitol learns sentence

Jennifer Ryan was sentenced to two months behind bars

WASHINGTON — A Texas real estate agent who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she is white, has blond hair and good job has been sentenced to two months behind bars.

On Thursday, Jennifer 'Jenna' Ryan was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail and pay $500 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Treasury, which is what Department of Justice had asked for.

The judge who sentenced Ryan questioned whether she is remorseful. While some rioters sentenced for the same misdemeanor conviction have received only probation or home confinement, prosecutors sought incarceration for Ryan.

According to the Associated Press, they said the Carrollton, Texas, resident has shown a lack of candor and remorse for her actions. Ryan said she was sorry.

She is the 10th person charged in the riot to get a jail or prison sentence.

Ryan tweeted back in March that she wasn't going to jail. That tweet is below.

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

After sentencing, Ryan called the sentence a 'travesty.'

"Watch what you tweet, because if you tweet, because if you tweet, you can go to jail," she said Thursday.

On Jan. 15, Ryan was arrested and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, reports WFAA.

Authorities said Ryan took a private plane with others from Denton County to the Capitol and shared pictures and videos of her going inside the building during the siege.

A criminal complaint said she posted a video with a caption saying they were going to storm the Capitol. She then allegedly posted a 21-minute long Facebook Live of her and the group walking towards the Capitol, the complaint says.