State Representative Douglas House (R-North Little Rock) has introduced legislation that would add more qualifying conditions for the use of medical marijuana in the state.

Among those listed, it would add ADD, ADHD, bipolar disorder and more to the list of qualifying conditions.

His amendment would add the following to qualifying conditions:

adiposis dolorosa (Dercum's Disease)

anorexia

Anrold-Chiari malformation

asthma

attention deficit disorder (ADD)

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

autism

bipolar disorder

bulimia

causalgia

chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy

chronic insomnia

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

complex regional pain syndrome (Type I and Type II)

dystonia

emphysema

fibrous dysplasia

general anxiety disorder

hydrocephalus

hydromyelia

interstitial cystitis

lupus

migraine

myasthenia gravis

myoclonus

nail-patella syndrome

neurofibromatosis

Parkinson's Disease

posterior lateral sclerosis

post-concussion syndrome

reflex sympathetic dystrophy

residual limb and phantom pain

restless leg syndrome

Sjogren's syndrome

spinocerebellar ataxia

spinal cord injury or disease (including "without limitation" arachnoiditis)

syringomyelia

Tarlov cysts

traumatic brain injury

The amendment would remove glaucoma as one of the qualifying conditions.

To read the amendment, click here.