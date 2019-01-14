State Representative Douglas House (R-North Little Rock) has introduced legislation that would add more qualifying conditions for the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Among those listed, it would add ADD, ADHD, bipolar disorder and more to the list of qualifying conditions.
His amendment would add the following to qualifying conditions:
- adiposis dolorosa (Dercum's Disease)
- anorexia
- Anrold-Chiari malformation
- asthma
- attention deficit disorder (ADD)
- attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- autism
- bipolar disorder
- bulimia
- causalgia
- chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
- chronic insomnia
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- complex regional pain syndrome (Type I and Type II)
- dystonia
- emphysema
- fibrous dysplasia
- general anxiety disorder
- hydrocephalus
- hydromyelia
- interstitial cystitis
- lupus
- migraine
- myasthenia gravis
- myoclonus
- nail-patella syndrome
- neurofibromatosis
- Parkinson's Disease
- posterior lateral sclerosis
- post-concussion syndrome
- reflex sympathetic dystrophy
- residual limb and phantom pain
- restless leg syndrome
- Sjogren's syndrome
- spinocerebellar ataxia
- spinal cord injury or disease (including "without limitation" arachnoiditis)
- syringomyelia
- Tarlov cysts
- traumatic brain injury
The amendment would remove glaucoma as one of the qualifying conditions.
