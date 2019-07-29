CONWAY, Ark. — While kids are home enjoying their time outside of the classroom, teachers are working up ways to better the opportunities in the classroom.

At Conway’s Courtway Middle School, faculty has introduced a new biking program for the new school year.

“Our campus is opposite of a neighborhood school, so our kids can’t ride their bikes to school,” said Amy Jordan, principal. “So, we got bikes at school.”

The middle school was one of 60 schools in the nation that received a grant from the Specialized Bike Company to start the Riding for Focus program.

It’s one that opens a world of new opportunity for students.

“It’s a series of 12 specific lessons it starts with kids finding a bike that fits them, how to get on it, how to start and stop,” said Jordan.

You’d be surprised, the school conducted a survey and of 190 students who participated, 30% of them said they had never ridden a bike.

“Almost everybody can ride a bike once they are taught. Not everyone can play volleyball not everyone can play golf,” said Jordan.

Levi Garrett, former Courtway student, helped build the specialized bikes to be a part of something greater than himself.

He said biking is his passion and hopes others can find that too.

“It’s given me something to wake up and do every day,” said Garrett.

The school hopes two things come from Riding for focus: that kids can become better focused in class and gain a love for cycling.

“The founder of this program, he was ADHD,” said Jordan. “He discovered when he rode his bike he felt better and was more focused, so the point is if a student rides their bike so many minutes a day that they will find a new focus and do better in school.”

And the program focuses on getting kids healthy, too.

“Your heart rates going to go up, you’re going to be healthier, you’ll be outside you won’t be on video games,” said Jordan.

“I hope every school in Conway gets this program going,” said Garrett.

Garrett is a part of the Conway High School competitive bike team.

He believes when students start as young as 5th grade, they’ll be prepared for competition in high school.

“Maybe we can get a team big enough to compete with Bentonville’s 40 kids team in high school,” he said. “Conway is doing good. We are growing.”

The school got 31 mountain bikes, helmets, and curriculum to go with the program.

They biking class will be a part of the school’s Physical Education class.