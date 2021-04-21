'New level of low-life': Pottsville police investigate tire marks that destroyed pee-wee football field

Pottsville police are investigating the partial destruction of the pee-wee football field at the Rev. Thomas G. Morris Sr. City Park and Athletic Complex.

POTTSVILLE, Ark — Pottsville police are investigating the partial destruction of the pee-wee football field at the Rev. Thomas G. Morris Sr. City Park and Athletic Complex. They say yesterday groundkeepers noticed what look like donuts that messed up the grass on the field.

Lt. Scotty Manning says his son used to play on the field, which makes being a parent in a community where they happened is aggravating.

"We'll have to get with the athletic association along with city hall and figure out the next course of action of repairing the field, because the way that it is right now the kids are not going to be able to play on it," said Manning.

In a Facebook post, the department said:

"There is a new level of low life out there and that is whoever decided to tear up the pee-wee football field. Our little kids play on that field and now it has to be repaired so they don’t get hurt because the ruts are that deep!"

"We are reviewing video from the fields but if anyone has any information on who might have done this, would you please let us know, we need to have a little talk!"