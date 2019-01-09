Starting Sunday, September 1, Arkansans have to have celebrated their 21st birthday in order to purchase tobacco products of any kind—including cigarettes, vaping and e-cigarette products.

Arkansas has one of the highest teen and adult smoking rates in the country according to the American Heart Association. They also say that 13.7 percent of Arkansas high school students are smoking.

Back in June 2016, Helena-West Helena became the first city in Arkansas to raise the minimum age to 21.

Today, a similar goes into effect in Texas, also making those wanting to purchase cigarettes or vaping products to be 21 years or older.

But, ironically enough, if you turn 19 by the end of the year, you are grandfathered in and can still continue to legally purchase tobacco products in the state.

