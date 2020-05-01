FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman has been taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.

Police were called to an address on N. Club Drive in Fayetteville around 4:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3).

According to a police report, 22-year-old Andrew Witt was cleaning his pistol at his apartment when he accidentally fired a shot. He told police he believed the gun did not have a round in the chamber when he attempted to "dry fire" it at the wall into the neighboring apartment.

The report states that Witt admitted that he believed the gun had a loaded magazine, but did not think there was a live round in the chamber.

Witt called police immediately to report the shooting and said he thought someone in the neighboring apartment was struck by the bullet.

When police arrived, they were told a 23-year-old woman was showering in the next door apartment when she was shot in the shoulder. There were five people in the woman's apartment at the time, three of them were small children.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a bullet wound in her back and upper right shoulder.

Witt was arrested for 2nd Degree Battery.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.